Which white decorative pillow is best?

One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to give your space a refresh is to add decorative pillows. When you want to add a breezy, restful vibe, you can’t go wrong with white accents. Popped on either side of a couch, on an accent chair or placed on a bed, white decorative pillows give any room you put them in an instant lift.

For an all-purpose white decorative pillow that looks great anywhere, try Levtex Home Novara Textured Chenille Decorative Pillow.

What to know before you buy a white decorative pillow

Wear and tear

Different rooms have different levels of traffic. Pillows in an infrequently used room, like a formal living room, will wear less than those in a bedroom, where they may be used to prop yourself up while reading or watching TV. A pillow intended for purely decorative use can be less comfortable and more for show, while a bedroom or couch pillow needs to be assessed both for looks and comfort.

Style

Determine the style of the room in which the pillow will be placed, be it formal or shabby chic. Formal fabrics, like silks and satins, are best for formal rooms, while chenille and wool look great when you’re going for the cozy style of Hygge. Shabby chic is all about fabrics that look like they’ve been worn with time or have a subtle floral pattern. You can change the mood of a room with pillows, so think about the look you’re going for.

Ease of cleaning

Another important consideration is how much the pillow (or at least, its case) will need to be washed. If you have a dog that may give the pillow a workout or a cat that may use it as a bed, it’s best to get a pillow with a highly washable cover made of cotton or synthetic fabrics that can handle a lot of washing. Stay away from more delicate fabrics in pet homes — the same goes for homes with small children.

What to look for in a quality white decorative pillow

Texture

White doesn’t mean plain. White is a vibrant, bright color that can add a beachy or spa-like feel to a room. If you want a white decorative pillow with some pizazz, look for one with a textured pattern, like one made of chenille, which can look knobby and have a three-dimensional pattern that adds visual interest.

Softness

After reflecting on how much use a pillow will get, consider its softness. If you’re shopping for a pillow for the bedroom, you may prefer a memory foam-filled pillow with a fuzzy, comfortable cover, and one that’s inviting when you want to rest your head on it.

Elevating the existing look of the room

While pillows can really spruce up a room, they shouldn’t be expected to do all the work. If you really want a makeover, consider a matching or complementary throw blanket, or maybe an upgrade to the area rug or curtains. Pulling a look together with matching white accents or a fresh coat of paint can give your room an instant update without breaking the bank.

How much you can expect to spend on a white decorative pillow

Expect to pay in the $30-$60 range for a quality pillow with insert. You can lower this cost by buying just a new pillow cover for an existing insert.

White decorative pillow FAQ

Do white decorative pillows require special care?

A. White has a reputation for being a hard-to-care-for color, and if you’re in a multiple-pet home or one with small children, this could be true. White shows finger marks and dark fur readily, but in a way this is a good thing, because you don’t want messes to be camouflaged. Once it’s time to wash your pillows, follow the instructions on the label and wash them as recommended by the manufacturer.

Do I need to replace my decorative pillows as often as my sleeping pillows?

A. No. The reason bedroom pillows need frequent replacement is that even with frequent washing of pillowcases, they can collect dead skin cells, sweat and saliva and harbor bacteria and dust mites. Additionally, the weight of the head and upper body causes them to lose their shape and springiness. Decorative pillows are not subject to the same pressures, so they can last longer.

What are the best white decorative pillows to buy?

Top white decorative pillow

Levtex Home Novara Textured Chenille Decorative Pillow

What you need to know: While this pillow is part of a full collection, it’s a gorgeous addition to any bedroom or couch when you want to add a bright pop and a bit of texture.

What you’ll love: The detailed, embroidered medallion design is eye-catching and regal and will instantly dress up any room.

What you should consider: Chenille can be prone to shrinkage or distortion after washing, so wash this pillow’s cover on cool and let it air-dry flat instead of putting it in the dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top white decorative pillow for the money

Lush Decor Round Pleated Soft Velvet Decorative Pillow

What you need to know: This fancy, round 15-inch pillow can add instant elegance anywhere you put it.

What you’ll love: The velvety velour looks lush and beautiful, and the gathered pleats add instant depth and texture.

What you should consider: This is tough to wash, so spot clean whenever possible and consider an alternative in homes with pets or small children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pavilia Sherpa Throw Pillows

What you need to know: This set two-pack pillow is designed for comfort, so add them anywhere you want pillows you can use to lean on.

What you’ll love: The soft, plush exterior makes them perfect for propping yourself up as you read a book or watch a movie. They come in two sizes and a variety of colors.

What you should consider: The chunky, casual style may not fit more formal rooms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

