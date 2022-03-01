Which cotton pads for the face are best?

When it comes to cleansing your face, most people want to use an efficient, simple process. Cotton pads for the face keep cleansing as straightforward as possible. They’re softer and gentler on the skin than makeup wipes, towels and other devices, perfect for sensitive skin.

Cotton pads are versatile, and you can use them to apply just about any liquid or cream product to your face. If you’re looking for eco-friendly cotton pads for your face, you can use and wash Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads hundreds of times.

What to know before you buy cotton pads for the face

What are cotton pads for the face?

You can use cotton pads for facial cleansing, such as removing makeup, sunscreen and skincare products. Because they’re absorbent, it’s easy to saturate them with liquid cleansers, such as micellar water. Cotton pads are flat and easy to wipe around the face, perfect for distributing cleansing products.

Are cotton pads better than other cleaning devices?

Cotton pads are popular alternatives to other skin-cleaning devices, namely makeup remover wipes, cotton balls and washcloths. Wipes and washcloths are abrasive and may irritate sensitive skin, while cotton balls are too small to handle extensive cleaning on their own. On the other hand, cotton pads are gentle enough for delicate skin, and it rarely takes more than one or two pads to clean the entire face.

How to use cotton pads for your face

Cotton pads for the face are simple to use, either with water or other cleansing products. However, depending on the cleansing liquids or creams you use, you may need to adjust your application or cleansing method.

Micellar water: Apply a liberal amount of micellar water to a cotton pad and wipe around your face to remove makeup.

Apply a liberal amount of micellar water to a cotton pad and wipe around your face to remove makeup. Liquid makeup remover: Saturate part of the cotton pad with liquid makeup remover to remove eye makeup. Add more liquid to the pad as needed to take off face and brow products.

Saturate part of the cotton pad with liquid makeup remover to remove eye makeup. Add more liquid to the pad as needed to take off face and brow products. Cleansing milk: Apply cleansing milk around your face with fingertips, and then use a cotton pad to distribute it. After working the milk into the skin, flip the pad over to wipe away makeup and dirt.

Apply cleansing milk around your face with fingertips, and then use a cotton pad to distribute it. After working the milk into the skin, flip the pad over to wipe away makeup and dirt. Toner: Use a cotton pad to apply toner around the face, particularly the T-zone and down the neck.

Use a cotton pad to apply toner around the face, particularly the T-zone and down the neck. Nail polish remover: Soak a cotton pad with nail polish remover and place it on each nail for five to 10 seconds to lift nail varnish.

What to look for in quality cotton pads for the face

Cotton varieties

Cotton pads come in regular and organic cotton, as well as cotton blends. Regular cotton pads remain the most popular for their affordability. Some people opt for organic varieties, especially if they need to avoid potential additives, such as dyes or bleaching agents. Reusable cotton blend pads are usually made with bamboo, which is soft, hypoallergenic and eco-friendly.

Durability

Some cotton pads are more durable than others. Higher-quality pads often have several layers, making them less prone to shedding or falling apart. On the other hand, low-quality cotton pads tend to be rather thin and tear easily. The most durable options are reusable pads, which you can use up to around up to 100 times before you need to replace them.

Packaging

Minus a few exceptions, most cotton pads for the face come in plastic bags. Some of these bags are resealable, making them suitable for storage or travel. Other bags are not, so you should store the cotton pads in other containers. Glass or plastic containers are ideal options because they’re durable and offer protection from moisture and humidity.

How much you can expect to spend on cotton pads for the face

Plain cotton pads for the face cost around $3-$6 per bag, which includes deluxe assortments up to 300 pads. Organic cotton pads, on the other hand, start at $10 per bag. Reusable cotton pads run between $9-$18.

Cotton pads for the face FAQ

Why are some cotton pads textured?

A. Cotton pads for the face may have textured sides to help dislodge makeup and dirt from the face. The smoother sides of these pads only glide across the skin and lack the “scrubbing” feature you’ll find on the textured side.

How big are cotton pads for the face?

A. Most cotton pads for the face come in round or square pads that are approximately 2 inches in diameter. There are a few larger varieties on the market, which are growing in popularity, as some people prefer to use a large pad to clan their face instead of several smaller ones.

What are the best cotton pads for the face to buy?

Top cotton pads for the face

Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads

What you need to know: An eco-conscious choice, this set of 20 pads even comes with a laundry bag for easy washing.

What you’ll love: The pads are made with an ultra-soft organic cotton and bamboo blend suitable for sensitive skin. They’re double-sided, and a single pad can remove an entire day’s worth of makeup. The pads have reinforced edges that boost their durability.

What you should consider: They’re not very absorbent, and some people felt they had a rougher texture than cotton balls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cotton pads for the face for the money

Cliganic Premium Cotton Rounds for Face

What you need to know: If you’re looking for classic cotton pads for your face, this set is 100% lint-free cotton.

What you’ll love: Soft yet durable, the pads won’t shred as you swipe them across your face. They’re made without additives, fragrances, alcohol or chemicals. The pads are popular for removing nail varnish because they’re thick enough to be saturated with nail polish remover.

What you should consider: Quality may vary per bag, and some people said the pads produced lint. They are also not very eco-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Simply Soft Premium Jumbo Cotton Cleansing Pads

What you need to know: These large rectangular cotton pads are ideal if you only want to use one pad per face.

What you’ll love: The pad has one soft side for applying liquid or cream products and a textured side for removing nail polish and makeup. Both sides feature a tight, lint-resistant cotton weave. Many buyers feel the pads are more durable than most.

What you should consider: The pads occasionally shed fibers, especially if you swipe them over your skin repeatedly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

