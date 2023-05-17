Written by Jennifer Blair

From duffel bags to folding bikes, these products were our favorites

IN THIS ARTICLE:

These days, it’s nearly impossible to sort through all the online marketing hype and find products that really deliver on their promises. Recently, the BestReviews Testing Lab again put plenty of popular items to the test to help you find products worth your money.

Our team of testers features real consumers interested in finding products that make their lives easier. Whether you need a folding bike for commuting, mini Bluetooth speakers for enjoying your favorite music or new women’s trail running shoes for your outdoor adventures, check out the most talked about products the Testing Lab tried recently.

What is the BestReviews Testing Lab?

Each month, the BestReview Testing Lab evaluates new products in real-world conditions to determine how well they really perform. The Lab analyzes these items just the way any consumer would, so they pay attention to factors like how easy they are to set up and use, how well they perform and any other features that set them apart from the competition.

In April, the Testing Lab considered a wide range of products, but we focused most of our attention on items that will come in handy with warmer weather finally setting in.

We tested duffel bags from brands like Carhartt to find the best one for your next road trip and dehumidifiers to keep your home dry in humid spring weather. The Lab also looked for the best dog collars to keep your furry friend safe on hikes and other outdoor adventures. You don’t have to worry about staying hydrated this spring, either — we put the extra-large water bottle from HydroJug through the paces to see if it really lives up to the hype.

The best products we tested this month

Swagtron Swagcycle EB5 Plus Foldable eBike

This folding electric bike stood out for its durable, lightweight design and quick acceleration. It takes less than 10 seconds to get to full speed and offers a smooth ride on many types of terrain. For the price, it’s an excellent entry-level bike, especially for college students.

Sold by Amazon

Blazin’ Safety Light-Up LED Dog Collar

You won’t have to worry about your dog being visible on evening walks with this LED dog collar, which is visible at 40+ yards. It comes in multiple colors, so you can choose a different color for each dog in the house. Don’t worry about your pup not wanting to wear it, either — the battery case is lightweight and comfortable.

Sold by Amazon

Apple HomePod Mini

This compact, wireless Bluetooth speaker is portable enough to move around your home whenever the mood strikes. We love how easy it is to set up and how powerful and loud it is, especially considering the price. Of course, if you use other Apple products, you’ll have no trouble connecting it to your iPhone or iPad, either.

Sold by Best Buy, Staples and Target

Carhartt 35L Classic Duffel Bag

If you’re going to hit the road this spring, this duffel bag is durable enough to hold up to every trip. The abrasion-resistant base keeps the bottom of the bag from getting damaged even when you slide it across the floor. Its comfortable handles also feature sturdy stitching, so you can easily carry heavy items.

Sold by Amazon

Hoka Women’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoes

Hit the trails in comfort this spring with these solid, stable trail running shoes. They offered excellent cushioning and had a lightweight, responsive feel during testing. We also found that they fit true to size and are comfortable enough for wide feet.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Cuzen Matcha Machine

Whether you like to drink your matcha on its own or in a latte, this electric matcha whisk is incredibly easy to use, letting you enjoy your beverage in just 60 seconds. It offers three potency settings and delivers a rich brew with a strong green color. We also appreciated how easy it is to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Scrib3d P1 3D Printing Pen

A perfect choice for beginner 3D pen users, this model is ready to use just two minutes after plugging it in, offering the fastest start-up of all the models we tested. It’s also incredibly easy to use because the filament flows so smoothly. It even has a sleep mode, so if you take a break from drawing, it automatically lowers the temperature for safer operation.

Sold by Amazon

MADETEC Dehumidifier

With a water tank that can hold 68 ounces, this dehumidifier ran for two days during testing without needing to be emptied. It is easy enough for even first-time users to operate and boasts a convenient auto-shutoff feature. The Lab also liked how lightweight and portable it is, allowing you to move it easily around your home.

Sold by Amazon

HydroJug Half Gallon Water Bottle

With its generous 73-ounce capacity, this water bottle cuts down on refills and keeps you hydrated all day. We love its well-sealed lid that prevents even a drop of water from leaking and the convenient handle that makes it easy to carry. It’s made of thick, durable plastic, too, so it holds up well to drops and falls.

Sold by Amazon

Other products the Testing Lab loved

Bridal season is fast approaching. Find the perfect bridal sneakers or flats for your big day.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.