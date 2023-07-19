Weather radars can be lifesavers, especially for many of us during severe weather.

Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips got a closer look at a new radar that will soon fill in the gaps of coverage in The Basin.

Gaps in radar coverage in Reeves County have delayed warnings issued in the past. However, when I spoke to Chris Goode, The Founder & CEO of Climavision, he told me that a new radar, which sits above a water tower in Pecos, will cover those gaps by the end of this month.

“You’re going to get an indication now, much sooner, with more resolution, of the weather that’s, that’s heading your way.”

This Climavision radar will combine its 60-mile radius coverage with larger radars in Midland and in surrounding areas that are operated under a government radar system known as Next Generation Weather Radar, (or NEXRAD). Goode says this will provide a complete picture of the atmosphere in The Basin.

“Because we’re a supplemental network, and we’re trying to round out the low-level view of the atmosphere where we have these gaps, we’re using what’s called an X-band radar.”

Unlike Climavision’s X-band radars, NEXRAD’s S-band radars, which efficiently cover much of The Basin and the upper levels of the atmosphere, often struggle to detect radar signatures in Reeves County.

This is because the area is relatively low-lying and far enough from the surrounding NEXRAD radars, that the radars, which shoot beams of energy up into the atmosphere, often miss key weather phenomena closer to the ground.

“It’s just the matter of, you know, life or death situations.”

Lilia Franco, a native of Pecos, explains how important this radar will be in giving people in Reeves County more time to prepare before tornadoes hit, such as the deadliest West Texas tornado in Saragosa on May 22, 1987.

“It’s going to prevent any fatalities as what happened during the Saragosa tornado.”

Cesar Zermeño, a storm chaser who works closely with Reeves County Emergency Management, mentioned that most Saragosans and forecasters at the time were caught off guard when the tornado hit.

“I did wish at the time we had a little bit more of an understanding of what the storm was doing at the time.”

Zermeño recalled that when a more-recent storm hit near Orla on March 13, 2020, he similarly wished that his emergency services team had more radar support to warn the public before widespread damage and one major injury would occur within an RV park.

“Actually being able to tell the public, ‘Hey, this is a pretty significant storm. Y’all need to take cover, get out of the RVs.’”

Zermeño, along with Reeves County Emergency Management and Climavision, partnered together so that they can soon prevent more weather disasters from happening.

“They are our partner there and they certainly understand full well that, uh, they’ve been in one of these low-level gaps and they’re very excited that we’re, we’re filling that.”

“I’m excited for it. I’m ready, hahaha!”

With another peak in severe thunderstorms more likely by fall, this new radar in Pecos will be put to the test.

Stay updated with us on when the radar officially activates and on more information on this developing story.

In regards to Climavision’s radars, The National Weather Service, a government organization which partially owns NEXRAD radars, officially states the likelihood for even more collaboration amongst the meteorological community.

“The National Weather Service will participate in an agreement with Climavision this fall to explore and determine the viability of using their radar data to aid our forecasters. The information gathered will inform future decisions related to the operational use of supplemental radar data.”

Cesar Zermeño’s Facebook page alerts people in The Basin about the weather and traffic.