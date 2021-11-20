Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks El Paso, job growth “Texas will remain the economic engine of the U.S. “

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the there has been job growth in Texas for 17 of the last 18 months, and according to the Texas workforce commission, more than 56,000 jobs were added in the month of October alone.

In an exclusive interview Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the things he will continue to do for the Lone Star State, is making sure Texas remains the economic engine of the United States.

Abbott also said he will continue to bring in more businesses and create more jobs adding that over the last two months, Texas has added more than 150,000 jobs.

The Governor touched on everything from border security to public safety and even had a message for the people of El Paso.

“As you know my wife is the first Hispanic first lady in the history of Texas. I’ve connected with the Hispanic community across the entire state of Texas including in El Paso and in border towns all across Texas. And let me tell you what I found, the values of the Hispanic community are the exact same values of the people across the state of Texas. They want good paying jobs, they want a high quality education, they want to have safety in their communities. But I will tell you this; The thing that I’ve learned from Texans in every region of the state, the thing they want the most is freedom. They want to have the freedom to chart their own future without government dictating every aspect of their lives. “ Governor greg abbott

We will have more from our exclusive interview with governor Greg Abbott on Saturday and Sunday.

