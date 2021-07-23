Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
Entertainment
Top Stories
Texas shoppers prepare: Tax free weekend coming soon
Top Stories
‘Paid $10 for his death.’ A Cedar Park family’s warning about fentanyl
Gallery
Arrest made following overnight shooting
Encore Academy to prepare special needs students for independence
‘Beyond persuasion’: Most unvaccinated Americans likely won’t get shots, poll finds
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Minor league to experiment with electronic catchers’ signals
Top Stories
AP sources: Jones traded to Blackhawks, gets 8-year deal
Bauer appears in court to fight sexual assault allegations
New commissioners thrust into conference realignment chaos
NFL dealing with multiple questions as training camps open
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
Big 2 Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
4th of July Scavenger Hunt
Community
ABC Big 2 Cares for You
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Destination Texas
Travel Quiz
Honoring The Graduates 2021
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Search
Search
Permian Basin Restaurant Week 2021
Don't Miss
How the “Pecos Jane Doe” identity case was solved
Plague discovered in 6 Colorado counties after 10-year-old dies
Video
Volunteers hunting for Mexico’s ‘disappeared’ become targets
Odessa sees an increase in domestic violence
Video
‘Thank you for praying for me’: Odessa boy fights to recover after losing arm in July 4th boating accident
Video