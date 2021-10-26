Newsfeed Now: Industry peers angry over deadly movie set shooting; Lizzo invites woman to cook TikTok vegan recipes

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
(NEXSTAR) – A candlelight vigil to honor cinematographer Halyna Hutchins drew more than 500 people to the International Cinematographers Guild in Burbank, California on Sunday.
Democrat’s self-imposed deadline to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better legislative is fast approaching and moderate and progressive lawmakers said they are close to a deal.
Cattle farmers said the money from increased beef prices isn’t going in their pockets.
Recent snowfall in California is covering portions of a wildfire burn scar. Some crews said the wet weather still presents challenges for fire clean-up efforts.
It’s an epic battle, Samsung versus Apple. Rich DeMuro puts both cameras to the test.
Pop superstar Lizzo was scrolling through her TikTok feed when she saw a post from a California woman who was creating a recipe for vegan tacos. The singer later invited the woman home to her home to cook.
