ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Zambonis are a staple of every hockey game, including during Odessa Jackalopes games.

So what is their main purpose?

“The skates of the players are cutting into the ice and you’re creating snow,” said Ector County Coliseum Director Aaron Martin. “The Zamboni’s purpose is to get all that snow and cut some of those ruts out and wash the ice and put a new surface on there.”

“The machine is part of our fleet and all of Ector County vehicles get maintained by Vector Fleet.”

So does Ector County actually own the Zamboni?

“This is owned by Ector County, they’re [Vector] a contractor of ours. They maintain all of the county vehicles from the Sheriff’s cars to the Zamboni,” said Martin referring to the current Zamboni that the County has had for about two years.

“The county pays for it with, in our case hotel occupancy tax money.”

Martin, along with five other staff members, drive the Zamboni during special events as well as during Jackalopes games.

“There’s not a license per say that you would need, but really it’s just trial and error,” said Martin who has been driving Zambonis for more than 20 years. “First you learn the pattern, you drive the pattern, and then you learn the ins and outs of cutting the ice and resurfacing it.”

The drivers can usually tell quickly when they make even a small mistake.

“If you miss a spot you’ll see it,” said Martin. “You’ll have a patch of rough ice with snow on it.”

The Jackalopes and Zamboni are back on the ice from Thursday through Saturday as they face the Lone Star Brahmas. Each game begins at 7:15 P.M.