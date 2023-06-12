MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Jaguars is a local youth football team out of Midland. This past weekend, the organization’s trailer, containing all its equipment, was stolen.

And while it sounds like a sad situation, the community banded together for a positive outcome, after a single post on Facebook helped recover the trailer in a rather quick way.

One of the athletic directors, Larry Givens, said he’s the one who realized what was wrong.

“We went out to our old property, because we’re moving, to a new house, and when I got there, I instantly noticed, ‘Ooh, we’re missing a lot of stuff from our car port.’ And when I left and went around the corner, our trailer and a lot of other stuff was missing.”

When asked what was in the trailer, the ADs responded, everything.

“The trailer that was missing, was full of all the equipment we use for the season, some of which was specific to our organization, so there was a custom canopy that was sponsored and given to the kids, there was a run out tunnel that they use to come out of, every beginning of the game, that hadn’t been used for our season yet, there was generators, smoke machines, all the down markers,” added AD Norma Givens.

She added, without their equipment, it would be difficult to do what they do for our local kids.

“Just everything that goes into having and running a successful season for all the kids.”

Of course, they said they were angry, but ultimately were saddened by those in their community, who chose to steal from the youth.

“My first, immediate reaction, was pure sadness. Because, we do this only for the kids. This is our passion, this is what drives us, each and every day, each and every week, each and every practice, is seeing the kids faces, seeing their reactions, seeing them happy, seeing them full of joy, seeing their reactions to just new things that comes into the organization, so, our immediate reaction was just sadness, we were just truly sad by it,” added Larry. “Not so much of anger but mainly just sadness for the kids.”

To the athletic directors, it wasn’t about the money, but it was about how this would impact the children participating in the games, and the parents wanting their kids to have a great experience.

“More so, that it was a material loss, we know that there are things that the kids, they get excited about, you know,” added another AD Naomi Salazar. “Just to all the work, everything, they physically worked for a lot of these things. We’ve had car washes, beginning last summer. This is year two for our organization, so we’re pretty new, but a lot of the emphasis and a lot of the work, the kids are involved in completely.”

She continued, “more so that it was affected on us adults, it was just knowing that you know, we were gonna let them down. And seeing that it’s for them, and ultimately, every event, every fundraiser, every game, just revolves around our cheerleaders, and our kids, and we have well over 100 kids that could have been impacted and were and so, I think, more so, that’s what affected us, thinking of them.”

But after one post on Facebook received more than 1,000 shares, the community was on the prowl.

“So our community really came together and got the word out, were on the look out, there was parents and grandparents staking out, waiting to see if anything would show up, there was organizations, other teams that we rival with during the season, they all came together to offer a reward to share. Although we’ll get back to the rivalry, and the competition with the kids,” laughed Norma. “It’s cool to see that there is one purpose, and it is for the kids, for the bigger picture and it was just really cool.”

And within a day, the trailer and all its belongings were recovered and the suspect was arrested, Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Dominic Tenney.

And the organization wants to extend its thanks to MCSO especially, “To the Sheriff’s Office, we appreciate y’all’s hard work,” said Larry. “When we called, y’all showed up, y’all were willing to help us, y’all cared about the kids, y’all cared about the whole situation, so we definitely want to thank the Sheriff department.”

At some point they thought they might never see their equipment again.

“Just to see everyone come together, because the ultimate thing was the kids. And I think we were surprised, we were not expecting that turnout at all,” added Salazar. “I mean, I think at some point, we all took it for a loss, I think that we saw the reality of it and we thought, ‘We might not get our things back. And so, our season is going to continue regardless, let’s start thinking ahead, what can we do? We have to fundraise again, you know, we’re not shy of working hard, again and rebuilding, what we potentially could’ve lost.’”

But in the end, the trailer was recovered with everything still inside, and this proved to the organization, this is exactly the community they want to be a part of.

Larry made sure to mention, “It’s sad, sometimes it takes tragedy to see how close we really are as a community but we’re extremely humble, because not only did the league people, I felt come in and really helped us out, but each and every team that we compete against, came out and helped us.”

They said while their season would continue regardless, they reiterated they wish to continue to extend their thanks to the community and Sheriff’s Office.