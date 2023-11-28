MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This upcoming weekend, both the 7U West Texas Reign and the 11U Black Gold All Stars are headed to Florida to compete in the American Youth Football Nationals tournament. The tournament will be held in Naples and will host multiple teams from around the country, all competing for a national title.

For coach Robert Hernandez, he’s been there before and actually won three years ago. Now with a whole new group of kids, he looks to bring back the gold.

The 11U Black Gold All Stars features kids from all around the Permian Basin such as Odessa, Midland, Monahans, Big Spring and Pecos.

“It’s a Permian Basin based team so it’s going to be able to experience that. It’s an experience,” says Hernandez. “It’s more than just football it’s a life experience, it’s a once in a lifetime deal that they will never forget.”

For the 7U West Texas Reign, this is something new for them as they look to bring West Texas football to Florida.

“A ball game that’s for sure. These kids have worked hard all year to get to this moment,” explains Head Coach Gary Enriquez. “You know when these other teams see these West Texas kids. Get ready these kids play Texas football.”

Even players on both teams are excited to showcase their skillsets on the field with the other teams. Especially Noah Duarte, who says that his 7U team will win the tournament and that the other kids are good but not as good as they are. Not to mention that Braylen Thomas of the 11U squad wants to win the tournament for his team and win a ring.

The tournament is a single elimination game, meaning if they lose one game they are out. It will be running from Dec. 2nd until Dec. 9th.