ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this week “hoax” calls to 911 prompted an emergency response to several campuses across west Texas, specifically, at Permian High School where students were “locked down” amid reports of an active shooter and evacuated the following day amid a bomb threat- both instances were later deemed as a hoax but nevertheless prompted worried parents to flock to the school out of concern for their children.

Here’s a closer look at Ector County ISD Standard Response Protocol, which defines five campus conditions to be used in an emergency situation.

HOLD: This means school leaders will clear the halls and students will remain in their current classrooms to continue learning but will not be allowed to change classrooms until the hold is lifted.

SECURE: This means there is a potential threat OUTSIDE of the building, for example, a police response in a nearby neighborhood. Inside the school, it’s business as usual and exterior school doors are locked.

LOCKDOWN: This means there is a threat, or possible threat INSIDE the school. Students will remain in their classrooms behind locked doors, out of sight from potential indruders, while police enter and secure the building.

EVACUATED: Students are moved from one place to another.

SHELTER: This means there is severe weather outside or other potential hazard, and students are asked to stay in and shelter in place.