ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Boot Barn, The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo, and a Texas-based non-profit teamed up Thursday to help one young rodeo fan realize his dream of becoming a cowboy.

Sebastian Piaza, of Odessa, was treated to a special surprise and a chance to become a cowboy for a day; he was decked head to toe in western wear, treated to a special lunch, and will head to the rodeo tonight as part of a surprise made possible by Ropin’ Dreams, a non-profit group with a passion for making dreams come true for children with special needs or who are facing serious illness or injury.

Dub McClister, one of the non-profit’s founders, said the foundation was started as a way to give back to children in need and share God’s love with their families.

“The good Lord put it on our hearts 22 years ago. We are basically like Make-A-Wish, except we don’t pay anybody to run our foundation. We do it all volunteer, and we’ve done it for 22 years,” he said. “We want to help these families and these children make memories. Statistics show that 80% of parents with special needs children end up separating or divorcing, so we also want to minister to the entire family, not just the child.”

To date, the organization, in partnership with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Professional Bull Riders, has helped fulfill wishes in 18 states and changed the lives of more than 1,200 children and their families.

Piaza was all smiles after his shopping spree and said he’s looking forward to the rodeo and really wants to see some bull riders in action.

“Happy and excited to go there,” he said.

You can learn more about Ropin’ Dreams as well as donate, volunteer, or even nominate a child with a dream by visiting this website.