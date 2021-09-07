Young Odessa crash victims remembered

ODESSA, Texas- At Medical Center Hospital, friends and family said goodbye to Alexis Luna, better known as Lexi.

Lexi was killed in a single-car crash early in the morning on September 5th in the 4000 block of E. 52nd.

Her body was being transported to Dallas where her organs will be donated to those in need. The large crowd that gathered showed that she touched the lives of so many in the community.

“She just made an impact on everybody’s life, she was that sweet person if you needed anything, if you need to go somewhere, or someone to go with you anywhere,” said her sister Lorena Hernandez.

“She was the person you were gonna call and go with you, even just to the store.”

Lexi played a number of sports including basketball and volleyball at Odessa High for the Bronchos. Tonight, the volleyball team wore turquoise, her favorite color, in her honor and held a moment of silence for her before their game.

“The community when she was playing sports, in every and all sports that she played, she played to do her best to excel but on top of that to build everybody else up,” said her father David Luna.

Lexi’s cousin and best friend Bryan Contreras was also killed in the crash. They actually became friends before finding out they were related and the two will always be remembered together.

“He was a beautiful soul. If him and Lexi both were together in a room, man you weren’t going to stop laughing,” said Lorena.

“They were crazy. I mean they rode for each other till the very end. Literally till the very end.”

Lexi and Bryan are survived by their big family including Bryan’s two brothers, Lexi’s four siblings, and her six-month-old daughter Katalina.

To help out the families involved in this tragedy you can donate to the GoFundMe for both Lexi and Bryan.