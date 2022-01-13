MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The 70th Annual Midland Livestock Show is back! What makes this stock show unique is that each exhibitor is school age and raise their animals in Midland.

The President of the Midland County Livestock Association, Brent Hoover shared with us the impact that this show has on many of the exhibitors.

“Scholarships opportunities whether its college, trade skills or whatever they do the kids benefit from this greatly”, says Hoover.

After speaking to exhibitors Tatum Bales and Cassie Jo Bennett, they say that raising an animal while balancing school is a full-time job and are motivated by the many opportunities showing animals has to offer.

A freshman at Greenwood, Tatum Bales says that she’s been showing animals for years now and wants to use this experience to help her become a large animal veterinarian.

“I want to go to college for livestock judging and I can get money for scholarships by showing my steers through this county show,” says Bales.

A Senior at Greenwood, Cassie Jo Bennett says that she is a 5th generation rancher and has been showing animals ever since she was in the 3rd grade. Bennett shared with us the impact that the Midland County Livestock Show has had on her life.

“It’s been really good, it’s opened a lot of doors and opportunities for me”, says Bennett.

The Midland County Livestock Show takes place from January 12th through the 15th. For more information on scheduled events and times head to their website.