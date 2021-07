12-year-old Urijah Cortez is battling cancer, and he needs your help. The Odessa boy and his family have spent the last year going to and from Lubbock for treatments, and medical bills are piling up. Now the community is coming together for a fundraising event on Friday, July 30th.

The Kickin’ Cancer golf Scramble will start at 8 a.m. on July 30th at Ratliff Ranch Golf Course. Check out the below flyer and registration form to sign up: