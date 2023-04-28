ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Family YMCA will be hosting the free community event on Saturday, April 29th, from 9am to noon at Mike Neely Park.

Featuring vendors from across the Permian Basin, Healthy Kids Day will have games, snacks, live entertainment, and prizes.

Odessa Police Department will also be there so you can meet some of the officers as well.

This event is free and open to the public. Mike Neely Park is located across from the YMCA.

For more information, or if you have any questions, please visit their website or call the Odessa Family YMCA.