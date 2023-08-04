ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Family YMCA and Superior HealthPlan hosted their free monthly “Hygiene Closet” for the Permian Basin Friday.

Open to the public on the first Friday of every month, the closet provides families, or individuals, with five items of their choice, such as deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, body soap, laundry soap, cleaning supplies, and more.

“As time goes on, more and more people need help. Regardless of if its hygiene or really anything we can do, we’re the YMCA, we’re supposed to be a non-profit for everybody that can help. You know whether they come in or they need something, we try to offer as much as we can and give as much as we can however often that we can,” said Royal McGregor, with the YMCA.

According to the Odessa YMCA’s Facebook page, this event is held every First Friday of the month from 1pm to 3pm.