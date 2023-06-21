MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland YMCA have announced their expansion into northwest Midland, with a plan of a 10,000-foot renovated facility.

According to a release, the Midland YMCA purchased 24-acres of land located at 5512 Golden Gate back in April. The nonprofit plans to renovate an existing structure, located on the southeast corner of Avalon & Mockingbird.

The facility will offer limited initial programming including group fitness classes, after school programming for some schools, Active Older Adult activities, recreational sports, and other programs as needed. Initial building designs feature a flexible floor plan to accommodate a variety of programs, according to the release.

The main entrance will be off Avalon, just north of Bynum school.

“The opportunity this land brings to the Midland community today, tomorrow, and years to come is immeasurable,” said Christine Bearden, Midland YMCA CEO. “This initial project is relatively small but is a great start to how the Y can best serve the community in the future.”

During the purchasing process, the YMCA thoroughly researched and met with the City of Midland to confirm that the land was properly zoned for a YMCA. This initial project is approximately a 10,000 square foot renovated facility with limited scheduling services which can be supported by the current road infrastructure according to City officials.

The 2020 Master Thoroughfare, published by the City of Midland, shows future planning for Mockingbird to extend continuously from east to west and connect to 191. In the plan, Mockingbird has been identified as a main arterial road and Avalon will be considered a collector road.

“The YMCA is a neighborhood gathering place for community activity and fitness AKA good health! It will support children and adults. Promote learning and growth. As Midland expands so too should such community business that support a positive cause. The YMCA in Midland is a gem for that area,” a YMCA supporter says.

Through an approved strategic plan, the YMCA Board of Directors have collectively committed to meeting needs and enhancing Midlanders’ experience through the creation of new facilities in the northwest region of Midland. The Midland YMCA says the Board of Directors are eager to best utilize this land to meet the ever-changing needs of the Midland community.

After the initial project is complete, master planning will begin for the remaining acreage.

If you would like to support, share your thoughts, or learn more about the expansion, please email info@midlandymca.org.