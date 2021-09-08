Yet another earthquake rocks Midland, second since Monday

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Did you feel that? The United States Geological Survey is reporting the second earthquake in the Midland area since Monday.

According to a report by USGS, a 2.6 magnitude quake rocked north Midland County around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday.

This comes after another earthquake in the same area late Monday evening. That quake was initially reported as a 3.5 magnitude but was later upgraded to a 3.7, the largest ever reported in Midland.

Those who reported feeling the earthquake said they heard a large “boom” followed by a tremor. Others said they thought a driver crashed into their homes. You can read more about these earthquake reports from USGS here.