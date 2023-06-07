BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The West Texas Community Mediation Center will be hosting the YES Program Safe Summer event on June 17th at 11am, after the Big Spring rodeo parade.

Participants will be able to learn about car maintenance while travelling, such as changing a flat tire, vehicle emergency kits, tire pressure, and fluid levels, as well as how to interact with police during traffic stops, community events, routine patrols, and active investigations.

Military recruiters will be returning by popular demand for Military Career Q&A.

There will also be vendors, swag bags, and food.

The event will be held at 501 S Runnels St on Saturday, June 17th, starting at 11am.

This event is open to the public and not limited to teenagers. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, please visit the WTXCMC website.