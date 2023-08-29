ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- If you’re driving down 42nd Street this week, you may notice a tribute to the victims of a mass shooting that rocked the Basin four years ago. Those who erected the memorial today said the yellow flags are a reminder of a terrible day, as well as a loving tribute to those injured or killed.

“The mass shooting…was a horrific day for Odessa,” said Odessa Councilman Greg Connell. “Our purpose is to remember the victims that were killed and also the victims that survived. The emptions of that day when bullets were flying…I became so angry. The emotions I had were coupled with fear for the community. If I go forward today and look at what Odessa is today, we survived, but it was a horrible day that we will remember every year. I just want to say that my heart goes out to all those who survived, the victims, and the families that are still surviving today and those that are still carrying a hurt.”

On August 31, 2019, a lone gunman opened fire in a mobile mass shooting that spanned from parts of Midland and through Odessa. Seven lives were lost, and more than 20 others were injured. We spoke with City leaders as they reflected on the events of that day and spoke about how Odessa has grown stronger in the aftermath. Please join us on ABC Big 2 News this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. as we look ahead to what is next and pay tribute to those left behind.