XTO Energy hosts memorial golf tournament, donates thousands to local non-profits

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- XTO Energy Inc. held a Charity Golf Tournament Monday in memory of former colleague Jack Mohr. The funds raised from the golf tournament, more than $160,000 were donated to First Tee West Texas and Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trail Council.

“Jack was a remarkable person who always had time for his fellow colleagues,” XTO Permian Basin Production Manager Enrique Garcia said. “He served as a mentor to many of the employees at XTO and we felt it was fitting to honor his memory by supporting two organizations that provide invaluable mentorship to young people in our community.”

The two organizations benefitting from Monday’s event held special meaning for Mohr.

A former Eagle Scout, Mohr came from a long family tradition of scouting. The proceeds donated to the Boy Scouts of America in Mohr’s honor will help to further the Scouts’ mission of preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes.

First Tee West Texas helps shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by introducing them to character education and life skills through the game of golf. Through this program, students who might not otherwise have the opportunity are introduced to the game of golf which is used as a mechanism to reinforce the values of integrity, respect, and perseverance.