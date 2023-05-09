MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- About 100 Midland ISD junior high girls participated in the ‘Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day’ program at the Petroleum Museum’s new STEAM Education Center.

XTO Energy employee volunteers led the program to inspire these female students to consider a career in engineering. More than 20 engineers were on campus helping these future scientists build mechanical pump jacks and sling shot race cars and discussing the science behind it all.

Students engaged in a series of problem-solving activities through hands-on, interactive experiments including a waterflood field experiment. They learned how creativity and ingenuity can be used in the classroom and how science, technology, engineering, and math subjects can lead rewarding engineering careers

More than 16,000 students across the U.S. have participated in ExxonMobil’s ‘Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day’ since the program’s inception in 2003.

According to the Society of Women Engineers, women account for only 13% of the engineering practice, jobs which are typically high-paying and in high-demand.

ExxonMobil, which XTO Energy is a subsidiary of, employs nearly 24,000 scientists and engineers around the world. They work collaboratively with other companies and academic institutions to bring energy to market, develop new energy technologies, improve energy efficiencies, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.