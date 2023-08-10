MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Symphony announced the appointment of Dr. Juan Hernández as the new Director of the Chamber Chorale on Monday. This comes after Hernández served as the Interim Chorale Director last season.

“Dr. Hernández holds the qualifications and experience we needed for the high-performance level expected of our Chorale program.” explains Ethan Wills, Executive Director.

In addition to his role at the Symphony, Hernández serves as Director of Choral Activities and Director of Vocal Studies at Odessa College, where he conducts the A Cappella Choir and Vocal Ensemble and teaches courses in Music Appreciation, Voice, and Diction. He also serves as the Music Director at the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Odessa.

Before his current role, Hernández served as Director of Choral Activities at the University of New Mexico. There, he taught graduate and undergraduate courses related to choral music. He also served as the Music Director at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Albuquerque and the Director of the Madrigal Singers of Albuquerque.

Dr. Hernández’s passion for Latin American music has motivated him to arrange and self-publish a broad range of popular and folk pieces for choral ensembles, expanding the exposure of distinct styles of repertoire to diverse audiences, and contributing to the cultural enrichment of those who have yet to encounter this genre in the choral setting.

Dr. Hernández holds a Doctor of Music and a Master of Music degree in Choral Conducting from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, as well as a Bachelor of Music in Choral Conducting from Los Andes University (Colombia.) He has studied under esteemed conductors such as Robert Porco, William Jon Gray, Dominick DiOrio, Walter Huff, Richard Tang Yuk, Betsy Burleigh, Carmen-Helena Téllez, Manuel Cubides Greiffeinstein, and Werner Pfaff.

The Chamber Chorale has two scheduled performances:

Chorale Fall Recital on October 24 th at the Wagner & Brown Auditorium at Midland College, starting at 7:30pm.

at the Wagner & Brown Auditorium at Midland College, starting at 7:30pm. Chorale Spring Recital on May 19th at an unannounced location, starting at 3pm.

The Chamber Chorale will also be performing with the West Texas Symphony Orchestra at their Masterworks II performance, “An Americana Salute to Our Veterans’ and the annual “Sounds of the Season” concert on December 2nd.

Concert details and tickets can be found on the West Texas Symphony’s website.