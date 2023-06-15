BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A local veteran in Big Spring turned 100-years-old today.

Last month, he decided all he wanted for his centenary, was 100 birthday cards, and the community of Big Spring and surrounding communities stepped up.

“Happy birthday, you made it!” yelled Phillip Reid, son of World War 2 veteran Carl Reid.

And Carl himself sang before the crowd arrived, “Happy birthday to you! Happy birthday to all of you!”

Thursday, June 15th, Carl celebrated his 100th birthday, surrounded by friends and family.

His son Phillip mentioned, it’s been a long road, but they made it, “It’s really, really, good. We’ve run through a lot of issues in the last few months, you know, and being able to celebrate with him for 100 years is, he’s been looking forward to it time,” he smiled. “He’s been shooting for 100 years, so we’re happy to see that he’s here and still in good health.”

While some would probably want something big for their birthdays, all Carl wanted while he celebrated this is incredible milestone, was 100 birthday cards from those in his community, and when asked why, he had a simple response.

“Well, how many people do you know is 100? I’m celebrating 100!”

The response to his request, was unimaginable.

“Some of the cards we actually read were from states, people we’ve never heard of but they were all given in support of him for being a World War 2 vet. It’s just unbelievable the people that have sent cards,” said Phillip.

The Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas Veterans Home posted about Carl’s request on Facebook at the end of May, and it went viral.

Carl’s grandson, Carl Reid III said, “We’ve had an amazing response, from around the world I think. Some cards from Italy, Germany, so world-wide. Happy birthday Papa! Congratulations on 100 years, and I hope to see 101!”

And suddenly, Carl was receiving more than he could imagine. More than 4,500 cards were delivered by his birthday alone and many expect there to be many more to come.

“It’s pretty amazing and it’s nice to see people see a veteran this way and somebody his age and take the time to send a card, it’s really really nice,” said another of Carl’s sons, Donald Reid.

Carl laughed and said a moment like this makes him want to set new goals.

“And hoping I can get to 200!”

Family just wanted to send their thanks to the community for helping their loved one enjoy his birthday.

“I just want to thank every one of them for all their concern and all their, everything they done for us. You know, it’s been a great, it’s been really emotional,” said an emotional Phillip.

And his son Donaldson echoed that, “Just thank everybody so much that took the time to send a card and everything, and it’s really touched our heart, has mine anyway.”

A big happy birthday to Carl and thank you for your service!