MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Symphony will be opening their 61st season on September 9th at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, with the first concert titled: “Happy 150th Rachmaninoff!”

“We are excited to start our season where we left off last spring: with the powerhouse that is Rachmaninoff!” explained Ethan Wills, Executive Director. “We are also very fortunate to announce that a composer of one the evening’s selections, Christopher Theofanidis, will be coming to West Texas to attend our rehearsals and performance of his acclaimed work! This is a big deal, a great opportunity for the West Texas Symphony, and will make for a knockout performance!”

Tickets for the opening concert can be purchased on the WTXS website, or by calling 800-514-3849, from $12 to $60, with all subscription packages being available for purchase until September 9th. Student tickets are also available for $12 with a paying adult or valid college ID.

Attendees are also invited to attend the “Symphony Soundbites” pre-concert supper before the performance. Held in the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, WTXS says patrons will be able to dine with friends as Maestro Gary Lewis provides an insider’s view of the evening’s program. Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be purchased for $30 each by calling the box office at 432-552-4437. Soundbites tickets are available until September 1st.

More information about the opening concert, the 61st WTXS season, and tickets can be found on their website.