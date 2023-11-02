MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Symphony will be honoring service members and veterans at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center next Saturday with their “An Americana Salute to Our Veterans” event.

Showcasing a lineup of popular Americana repertoire, attendees will be able to enjoy vocal performances by the Chamber Chorale and the Voices of the Permian Basin youth choir. Selections include Americana Salute by Morton Gould, Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland, Lincoln Portrait by Aaron Copland, Hymn to the Fallen by John Williams, which is from Saving Private Ryan, and more.

Gary Lewis will be the Music Director and Conductor.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, November 11th, beginning at 7:30pm, at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. Attendees can purchase tickets online or through the Wagner Noel Box Office Wednesday through Friday, from 1pm to 5pm.

Veterans can get free tickets by clicking here, though the number of free veteran tickets is limited.

Tickets range from $12 to $60 per person, with student tickets being $12 each. You can learn more on the Symphony’s website or by calling 800-514-3849.