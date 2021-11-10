WTX-ManiFest Official Launch Party Concert takes place this weekend

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Grammy-nominated and award-winning artists are expected to take the stage this Friday at Dos Amigos in Odessa for the official launch party concert for WTX Mani-Fest Music & Culture festival that’s set to take place in 2022.

Oscar Aguilar, an Odessa native, is the event coordinator for the WTX Manifest Music & Culture Festival. Aguilar told us he’s excited to bring an event like this to the Basin.

“We are going to put West Texas on the map again, we want to make it an entertainment and art destination, ” says Aguilar.

Music lovers and festival goers will get a chance this Friday to see several big-name artists hit the stage for the launch party concert.

“We’re having Remy Reilly, an up-and-coming artist from DFW and we’re also having Jack Ingrams, CMA winner and we’ll have Latin Grammy-nominated La Energía Norteña,” says Aguilar.

Friday’s launch party at Dos Amigos starts at 7 pm. People interested in going to the launch party concert can expect to see VIP tables, bottle service, and more.

Performers we spoke to say that they’re excited to show West Texas a good time.

“I am so excited to perform. I love full band shows, they’re always super hype and everybody’s having a great time. I’m looking forward to performing my hit single ‘Lost Without You’,” says Remy Reilly.

“We’re gonna do our best like always and can’t wait to perform our songs in both Spanish and English, it’s gonna be a great time”, says La Energía Norteña also known as “Energy Boys”

Organizers told us that the launch party concert attendees will be the first to know the date for next year’s 3-day festival.

Tickets are still available to purchase here.