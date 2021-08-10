WTFB opens new food pantry in Stanton, names facility in memory of beloved judge

STANTON, Texas (Nexstar)- The West Texas Food Bank announced Monday the grand opening of a new food pantry in Stanton.

The new facility is quite an upgrade from their existing building, which is located in a one-bedroom efficiency apartment. The new, larger building features a walk-in cooler and freezer, expanding their capacity to distribute fresh produce and frozen foods.

“The new walk-in freezer and cooler are an expansion from our existing capacity which consists of two residential grade refrigerators,” said Kim Juarez, Director of the Martin County Food Pantry. “We are excited to not only grow into our new space, but to be able to offer more fresh foods to the people we are serving.”

And it certainly is a game changer for those struggling with hunger in the tiny, rural town. The six thousand square foot facility will give people in Stanton, and surrounding areas, easy access to food.

The new building has been named in memory of former County Judge Bob Davenport. Davenport was instrumental in establishing a permanent food bank in Martin County in the late nineties.

“Having it named for my dad is something he would have been very humble about, and not wanted the attention, but I can tell you right now that he is in heaven smiling at this. I learned pretty early in life how dad’s spirit worked, he did start the food pantry in his closet when he was county judge. And then it expanded a little bit to a unit where he had a place with a wonderful office where he got to sit around and visit with everybody,” said daughter Pug Davenport Parris.

The new building was made possible by community funding and a large grant from the Midland based FHM Foundation, the Scharbauer Foundation, and The Joann & Wayne Moore Foundation.

WTFB and its partners have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to put food on the table for people in 19 different counties.