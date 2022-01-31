ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The West Texas Food Bank says it is struggling to find volunteers who are committed to showing up and helping distribute food to a hungry community. Now, WTFB leaders are asking for help.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the West Texas Food Bank in the interest of community safety has not been open for regular volunteer opportunities. Although this was a drastic measure, the West Texas Food Bank was the only food bank in the state to not suffer a major outbreak of COVID-19.

As more and more people are vaccinated, and as we understand the virus a little more completely, the Food Bank is once again asking the community to volunteer.

Volunteers are asked to register online through the Volunteer Hub portal. WTFB says all volunteer opportunities are listed in the portal to make it easy to find a time that works with your schedule. You can access that portal here. Volunteers will also be asked to wear a mask and practice proper hand sanitization throughout their time at the Food Bank.

“The work we do day in and day out is supported by our volunteer workforce,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “To close our doors was the hardest decision I ever had to make. I am so glad we are able to welcome the community back to their food bank, and to give them the opportunity to give of their time supporting their hungry neighbors.”