ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- It’s time to fill the bowl for a community in need. And the West Texas Foodbank says this year’s event is better than ever.

WTFB’s annual Empty Bowls event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on March 6 in the University of Texas Permian Basin’s Mesa Courtyard. $15.00 will earn you a hand crafted bowl and all the soup you can eat. 100% of the proceeds from the event are poured right back into the food bank to help feed communities throughout the Permian Basin.

“We are so excited to bring Empty Bowls back this year,” said Libby Campbell, CEO West Texas Food Bank. “Empty Bowls is a community driven event, and it is always one of our favorite Food Bank events. I am also grateful to UTPB for hosting the event this year, and to all the potters and artists who have worked so hard to make sure this event is a success!”

Each year, art students from UTPB, Odessa College, Midland College, Odessa High School, Permian High School, and Midland Trinity School create each one-of-a-kind bowl by hand in advance of the event. In 2020, UTPB art professor Chris Stanley said the idea of the Empty Bowls event began more than 20 years ago when a former student issued a challenge to the community.

“A young student in my class named Taylor Ruggles suggested trying this,” Stanley said. “It started from there, and now it has grown to something just amazing.”