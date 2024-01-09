ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Seminole man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators said he allegedly crashed into two Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles while trying to avoid a DWI arrest. 35-year-old Michael Joe Estrada has been charged with Endangering a Child, Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More, and Evading Arrest in a Vehicle.

According to court records, around 3:00 a.m. on January 6, a Midland trooper pulled Estrada over for driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 191 near mile-marker 268. When the trooper asked Estrada to stay in his vehicle, he allegedly hit the gas and drove toward her, trapping her in between her open door and the inside of her patrol unit.

Investigators said Estrada then continued driving on the wrong side of the road and hit another trooper’s vehicle head-on near Faudree Road and 191, rendering both DPS vehicles inoperable.

The head-on crash caused Estrada to lose consciousness and investigators said his 9-year-old daughter exited the vehicle and ran toward them. At the hospital, the little girl said she was upset with her father for being drunk and crashing “again”. Estrada has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at least two additional times, a report stated.

Investigators said Estrada smelled strongly of alcohol and insisted he was in San Angelo, rather than Odessa, and had no concept of time following the crash. He reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol but refused to provide a blood alcohol sample; one was ordered by the court, but the results were not immediately available.

Estrada was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday morning; his bond has been set at a combined $175,000.