WINK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Wink Police Department is looking to identify an individual who unlawfully entered a residence on SW 6th Street, according to a post by the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect left the residence after discovering there were children home alone inside. The suspect then proceeded to the 500 block of South Oaklawn and attempted entry into another residence. The suspect is a black female, driving a Ram 1500, gray in color, with black rims.

If you have any information, please contact the Wink Police Department or Winkler County Sheriff’s Office.