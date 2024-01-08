ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of W. Hutson Sunday evening.

According to a post by the WOVFD, at about 8:42pm on Sunday, January 7th, Engine 342 quickly responded and began suppressing the fire, with OFR responding not long after.

The quick response prevented the fire from spreading and the damage was limited. No injuries were reported at the scene.

The cause or extent of the fire has not been released