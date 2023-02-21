MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ)- Brad Leali will be performing with the West Texas Symphony on March 4th.

Brad Leali has toured and recorded with numerous jazz greats, including Harry Connick Jr. Orchestra and Count Basie Orchestra. He’s also performed with music icons such as Stevie Wonder, Kid Rock, Beyoncé, Billy Joel, Vanessa Williams, Robert Downey Jr., and more.

Leali was a standing member of the Kennedy Centers Honor Band and performed for President Obama’s inaugural celebration.

Leali holds a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of North Texas and a Master’s in Music from Rutgers State University.

The West Texas Symphony is one of the largest professional performing arts organizations in West Texas. 70+ professional musicians will join him in performing selections of “Charlie Parker with Strings” as well as written works by Brad Leali himself.

“This concert will be an exciting new and innovative collaboration! I have enjoyed working with Brad and Maestro Lewis to develop a brand new program that respects both the orchestral and jazz genres” explained, Ethan Wills, Executive Director for the West Texas Symphony.

The event will be on March 4th at 7:30pm inside the world-class Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Tickets start at $32 – $52 and can be purchased here or by calling.

All student tickets are $8 with a paying adult or valid college ID. A special discount is offered for this event exclusively for members of the West Texas Jazz Society.

“Brad Leali, Saxophone” is part of West Texas Symphony’s Pops & Family Series generously underwritten by the Wood Family Foundation.

This event is sponsored by SAULSBURY, First Capital Bank of Texas, West Texas National Bank, Basin PBS, and KMID Big 2.

For more information, please visit the WTS website.