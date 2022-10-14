Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – F45 is a workout class that provides its members with a mix of circuit and hit style workouts geared towards everyday movement. The concept is in the name, 45 is the total amount of time for sweat-dripping, heart-pumping fun.

When you show up to the class, you’ll be checked-in and meet with your trainer that will be one of many guiding the class. Then, they will take you through step-by-step instructions on how to properly perform each exercise. A quick warmup will then take place to make sure your body is ready to go. After that it’s go time! The workout is done by following guided monitors that show you what exercise to do at each station with the help and support of the F45 trainers pushing you along the way.

Throughout the week there are different types of classes that cater to different workout styles. If you prefer cardio, the F45 team recommends you come out to their Wednesday classes which push your cardiovascular skills to the limit.

On Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday the classes focus more on resistance which meets functional movement patterns in a full body burn.

Monday, Friday, and Saturday combine multiple different techniques into a hybrid class. This type of workout provides a mix of cardio and resistance training that will put your strength and endurance through the ultimate challenge.

F45 is all about motivating its clients and making sure they get the most out of each workout they do. Founded on the motto, “team training, life changing,” high-fives and words of encouragement will get you through each 45-minute class feeling a sense of accomplishment and empowerment.

If you’re ready to take the jump into “F45,” visit their website here to start your free trial today!