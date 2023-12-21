ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Music City Mall hosted the ‘Working for a Cause not Applause’ event Tuesday night.

Non-profits and businesses gathered to put on the festivities at the mall, with the goal of not only providing some holiday cheer, but also raise cancer awareness.

The event had free gifts for children, along with a Christmas concert and production.

“My mission statement is the light that shines the furthest has to shine the brightest at home,” said community organizer Jake Sanchez. “And so whatever I can do for Odessa and Midland and just work with our elected officials to just do something good for the community, I’m about it.”

The event was put on by organizations like Inner Court Worship, West Texas Gifts of Hope, City of Odessa Fire Rescue and Police Department, and of course the Music City Mall.