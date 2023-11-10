MIDLAND, Texas (KMID-KPEJ)- According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate across the United States changed as little as 3.9 percent since October 2023.

Midland’s economy is currently striving. “The current unemployment rate in Midland is two and half percent so that’s actually the lowest rate than any other city in the state of Texas,” said Sara Harris, with the Midland Development Corporation.

The strong employment rate is due to programs like Workforce Solutions, who trains employees for various lines of work. Willie Taylor, the CEO of Workforce Solutions Permian Basin, says, ” We train in areas that are going to yield high wages for them. We train on average about 300-400 folks in medical, education, truck driving.” Higher level degrees are not required for all the employment opportunities offered at Workforce Solutions.

Workforce Solutions offers childcare services, education debt relief and many more resources that can help anyone gain employment.