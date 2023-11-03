ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman wanted for allegedly breaking into a home earlier this year is now facing additional charges after the Ector County Sheriff’s Office tried to execute an arrest warrant and said they found her with drugs that she tried to hide. Kayla Leija Deanda, 21, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Failure to Identify, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 20, a man called 911 to report that someone had broken into his home. The victim showed investigators video footage of a man and woman entering the front door of his home; the camera later showed the female suspect exiting through a back window wearing different clothes and shoes than when she entered.

In addition to stolen clothes, the couple reportedly stole television sets, laptops, cell phones, tools, a carpet cleaning machine, $2,000 worth of frozen meat, and other household items worth more than $10,000. Deanda was later identified as the female suspect through tips after her image was posted on social media.

On October 30, deputies with ECSO went to arrest Deanda on her outstanding warrant; that’s where she was allegedly found with marijuana and other drugs that she tried to destroy or hide from investigators in order to avoid additional charges. She was taken into custody and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Friday afternoon on a combined $92,000 bond.