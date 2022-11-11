MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Dannia Fuentes-Munoz has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

A warrant was issued for Fuentes-Munoz in December of last year in connection with a crash on July 4, 2021, that left one person dead. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, Fuentes-Munoz was operating a 2015 Nissan Altima in the westbound lanes of FM 307 when she failed to control her speed and crashed into the back of a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Michael Sandoval.

Sandoval then hit the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fuentes-Munoz was taken to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Anyone with information on where this suspect can be found is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $500 cash reward.