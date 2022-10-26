ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she threw a knife at her brother during an argument. Deandra Hill, 25, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on October 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3700 block of N County Road West to investigate a disturbance after a man called 911 and said he was being threatened by his sister, identified as Hill. At the scene, investigators met with the victim who said Hill became angry when she discovered her bath towel was missing; Hill is accused of throwing household items at the victim, including a can of air freshener and kitchen bowls. Investigators found those items scattered around the home.

The victim told police that during the argument, Hill grabbed a kitchen knife and later threw it at him. He said he was able to close his bedroom door before the knife could hit him, investigator said the weapon left a dent in the door from where it struck.

Hill was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $30,000.