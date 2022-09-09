MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she threatened her mother’s boyfriend with a gun. Deauzjinae Evans, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on September 5, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a home on Nevan Court to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a man who said he had been arguing in the front yard with his on-again/off-again girlfriend when she told her daughter, identified as Evans, to grab a gun from inside the home.

He said that Evans returned with the firearm, pointed it at him, and cocked it while saying, “I hate to do this”. Meanwhile, a witness called 911 and the two women went back inside the home.

Investigators then spoke with Evans who admitted to brandishing a firearm in the hopes of getting the man to leave. Evans was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she was later released on a $10,000 bond.