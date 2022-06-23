ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she threatened her husband with two different weapons during an argument. Akira Harrison, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on June 20, Harrison’s husband called 911 and said he’d left his home after being assaulted and threatened by Harrison. Officers arrived at the couple’s home in the 4600 block of Garden Lane and tried to talk to Harrison, but she refused to speak with them.

Police then asked the victim’s eight-year-old daughter if she knew anything about the incident. The child said her dad and stepmother were cooking dinner when they began to argue. She said she couldn’t see the couple, but it sounded like they were “pushing each other around”. The child then saw Harrison grab a shot gun while saying, “if you don’t need me then I don’t need you”.

Officers then spoke with the victim in a separate location. He said he and his wife began to argue while cooking and that Harrison grabbed a knife and stepped toward him. He then pushed Harrison away and walked to the garage to get away. In the garage, Harrison reportedly punched the victim and tried to prevent him from leaving the house. Officers noted a bruised and swollen lip as evidence of the physical assault.

Harrison then walked to her bedroom and grabbed a shotgun. As she approached, her husband drove away from the home. He told police he did not want to be shot in front of his children.

Officers then arrested Harrison and took her to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $25,000.