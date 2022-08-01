MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after a disturbance and officers said she assaulted a police officer and threatened to kill herself during her arrest. Bobbie Hotaling, 36, has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Assault of a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Assault/Family Violence.

According to an affidavit, on July 23, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance after Hotaling’s roommate called 911 and said that Hotaling was angry over dog feces. He said Hotaling tried to slap him, and then threw a can of Coca Cola at his face.

When officers arrived, they found Hotaling walking to her vehicle. Officers reportedly asked Hotaling to stop, but she refused and began resisting officers who were trying to place her in handcuffs. Officers said Hotaling was intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol. She was placed in a patrol car while officers investigated the incident.

While inside a patrol car, Hotaling began making threats about taking her own life, that is when she reportedly wrapped a seatbelt around her neck. Officers went to assist Hotaling to prevent her from harming herself, but she resisted and during a struggle, bit one of the officers on the leg.

After a search of Hotaling’s backpack, officers discovered a THC vape pen and other drug paraphernalia. However, they were unable to get an account of the incident from Hotaling who was reportedly “belligerent” with investigators.

Hotaling was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she was later released on an unknown bond.