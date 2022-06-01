ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she stabbed a man, damaged his vehicle, then burglarized his home and stabbed his dog. Jericha Martinez, 27, has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to the area of E 8th Street and Wink Avenue to speak with an assault victim. There, police met with a man who said he had loaned his car to Martinez, but she’d never returned the keys. The victim said he went to Martinez’s apartment to ask for his keys, and they’d argued. He said we he tried to leave the apartment Martinez stabbed him in the back. The man said he later saw Martinez approach him holding a large knife, but he was able to push her away and leave the area. Officers noted the victim was bleeding and had an injury to his back that was “consistent with being stabbed”.

Later, officers were called back to speak with the victim after he reported that Martinez had vandalized his car and had broken into his apartment as well. Officers arrived at the scene and found every window on the victim’s Mustang broken. Inside the apartment, officers found damage to the front door as well as damaged property inside the home. Additionally, the officers found the victim’s puppy inside a crate. Officers stated the puppy was bleeding heavily from at least two stab wounds.

Other officers then located Martinez inside her apartment and began to question her. Martinez reportedly admitted to trying to stab the victim with a knife. She said after the victim ran away, she “went and killed his dog”, but would not specify how. When officers questioned Martinez about the damaged Mustang, she reportedly held a finger to her lips and said, “Shh, you aren’t supposed to say anything”.

Martinez was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday morning; her bond has been set at a combined $81,500. According to jail records, Martinez has been arrested multiple times since 2017 and charged with crimes such as assault, obstruction and retaliation, and making terroristic threats.