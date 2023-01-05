ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is in custody after investigators said a woman was stabbed at a truck stop on New Year’s Day. Houston Mendieta, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, in the early morning hours of January 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Medical Center Hospital after a woman arrived in the emergency room with a stab wound. The victim told investigators she was traveling in a vehicle with her boyfriend, identified as Mendieta, and another woman, when they pulled over at a truck stop so she could use the restroom. She said when she exited the store and approached the vehicle, she thought she saw Mendieta and the other woman in an intimate act. At that, she started to walk away from the vehicle.

That’s when she said her boyfriend exited the car and forced her inside. The two began to argue, and that’s when the victim said Mendieta pulled out a knife and stabbed her. The victim was eventually able to get away from the suspect and run to a nearby home for help.

Later that day, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and found Mendieta, along with two other people, inside. All three were taken to OPD for an interview and during the interview, Mendieta alleged that the victim was stabbed by the other woman in the vehicle. However, the woman said that Mendieta and his girlfriend were in the back seat of her vehicle when they began to argue and physically fight. During the ensuing fight, the witness said Mendieta was the one who wielded the knife.

Mendieta was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $70,000.