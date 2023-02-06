ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, around 9:50 p.m. on January 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Beverly Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said her father, identified as Garcia, was intoxicated and that things escalated from a verbal disturbance to a physical one when Garcia grabbed a weapon.

Garcia’s daughter, identified as LG, reportedly told investigators that he grabbed a box cutter and held it to her stomach and said he was going to “slice” her to pieces. Witnesses inside the home confirmed the victim’s statement. Another victim, LG’s boyfriend, said that Garcia tried to run from the home when he overheard the 911 call asking for help. The boyfriend said he tried to block the doorway to prevent Garcia from leaving, and that’s when Garcia allegedly grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed the man in the arm, causing a bleeding wound to his left bicep.

Investigators later found Garcia in the alley behind the home and arrested him. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $100,000.