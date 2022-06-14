ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she pointed a gun at a woman and three children following a disturbance in her neighborhood. Ann Marie Diaz, 42, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on June 10, a woman called 911 to report a woman with a gun. Officers with the Odessa Police Department then responded to a home in the 900 block of E 21st Street to investigate and met with the victim who said she and her 12-year-old daughter, along with her daughter’s two friends, had parked in front of a home in the neighborhood during a visit.

The victim said shortly after she parked, the next-door neighbor arrived home and an argument began. The woman said the neighbor, later identified as Diaz, was angry that a car was parked in front of her driveway. According to the victim, Diaz asked a neighbor to move his car and then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman and children and yelled she had a “legal gun”. The woman said she quickly took the children inside the home and called the police because they were afraid for their lives.

Police then met with Diaz who stated during the argument over the car, her neighbor had his hands in his front pockets and that is what prompted her to pull out her weapon.

Diaz was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a combined $100,000 bond.