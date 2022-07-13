ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department said 53-year-old Shannon Miles died after a being hit by two cars while walking near the intersection of 42nd and Golder late Sunday night.

His daughter said she’s still in shock and disbelief.

“I could honestly say I had a great dad. I had a really good dad,” said a very emotional Shannon Kae.

She said she never expected this to happen to someone she loves.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen to anybody that’s close to you until it happens. You see it all over the news all over and then boom one day, you think everything’s going great and I guess it went too great for a while,” added Miles.

Kae said the emotions continue to overwhelm her and her family.

She added, “I just screamed at everybody, I just screamed and yelled at everybody. I’m still screaming and yelling at the house.”

Miles said she only hopes her father knows how much he will be missed and said he is in a much better place.

“I love you so much. I don’t believe that it’s permanent. I believe he went somewhere a lot better. He’s home.”

OPD said this case is still under investigation and no charges are pending at this time.

If you would like to donate to the family to help with funeral arrangements, go to this GoFundMe link.

The family will also be hosting a candle light vigil and balloon release this Friday at the intersection of the accident. We will update as soon as we receive more information.