ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman is behind bars following a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Jaguars. Lydia Hernandez, 28, has been charged with drunk driving and assault by strangulation.

According to an affidavit, around 1:58 a.m. on August 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the club at 6824 Cargo Road to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said she and her girlfriend, identified as Hernandez, had been drinking throughout the night at various restaurants and bars. Eventually, the pair made their way to Jaguars where Hernandez was accused of stealing money from an employee. After a verbal argument, Hernandez was escorted from the club.

A short time later, Hernandez reportedly returned to the club and began arguing with the victim once more. Security footage showed Hernandez grab her partner by the throat while pushing her. Hernandez was then seen getting into her vehicle while intoxicated- causing damage to some electrical lines near the building.

When investigators spoke with Hernandez, she denied ever getting physical with the victim, but did admit to drinking throughout the night and being involved in a verbal argument. Officers then had Hernandez perform several field sobriety tests, some she reportedly refused while others were not completed successfully.

Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon on an unknown bond. She is also being held on two warrants out of Winkler County for Criminal Trespassing and another out of Howard County for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.